VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,893 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $9,702,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth $8,529,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $164.19 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.57.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

