VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $164.19 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

