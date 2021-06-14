Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,820,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the May 13th total of 9,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

