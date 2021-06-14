Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 13th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VWAGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY opened at $36.21 on Monday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.