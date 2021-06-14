VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.06 on Monday. VPR Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.

Get VPR Brands alerts:

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry in the United States. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of electronic cigarette e-liquids under the Helium brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.