vSlice Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $121,990.53 and $15.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One vSlice coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00062566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00791761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.45 or 0.08046302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00084336 BTC.

vSlice Coin Profile

VSL is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

Buying and Selling vSlice

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

