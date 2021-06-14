Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and $350,022.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00004271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00786899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.17 or 0.07918614 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

