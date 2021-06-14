W Green Pay (WGP) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $122,802.65 and $11,469.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.55 or 0.00793217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.08038943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00084463 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

