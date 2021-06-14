Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 118,012 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.91% of DexCom worth $316,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $400.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.81. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total transaction of $399,783.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,770,001.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,917 shares of company stock worth $19,883,899 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

