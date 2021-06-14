Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 205,647 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,647 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Mastercard worth $318,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.64 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

