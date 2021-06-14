Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 893,067 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Five9 comprises approximately 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 3.20% of Five9 worth $335,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 26.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 122.2% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Five9 by 61.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Five9 by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,406 shares of company stock valued at $19,672,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $167.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.46 and a beta of 0.49. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.29 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

