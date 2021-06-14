Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 973,963 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of QUALCOMM worth $322,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 612,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $81,198,000 after buying an additional 104,752 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 108,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 85,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QCOM opened at $134.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

