Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,067 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Zoetis worth $187,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $181.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.86. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.40 and a twelve month high of $182.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

