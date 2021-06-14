Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,982 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of BorgWarner worth $184,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.