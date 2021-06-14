Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $151.93 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Tyler Technologies worth $151,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 374.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $430.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,935 shares of company stock worth $11,130,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.