Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $192.54 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,544 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of HCA Healthcare worth $192,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

NYSE HCA opened at $209.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

