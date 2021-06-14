Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $366.88 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72,119 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.8% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Union Pacific worth $366,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $221.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.