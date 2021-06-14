Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 491.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.10% of Gartner worth $177,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $232.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.75. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

