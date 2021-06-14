Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.87% of VeriSign worth $195,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 55.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in VeriSign by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign stock opened at $219.03 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $226.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,311,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,376. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.