Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,517,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $161,150,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

