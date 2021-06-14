Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 164,914 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.88% of Arista Networks worth $203,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $362.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $370.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $50,778.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,412 shares of company stock worth $27,578,768. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.