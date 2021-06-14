Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 17,567 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.88% of Motorola Solutions worth $280,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,635,000 after buying an additional 227,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,779,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $210.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

