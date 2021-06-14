Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 25,484 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $403,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $212.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $575.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

