Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 3,813 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of salesforce.com worth $271,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com stock opened at $242.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.42. The company has a market cap of $224.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $171.27 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

