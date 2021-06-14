Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of AON worth $182,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $249.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.02. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

