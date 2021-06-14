Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,977 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,001,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,436.70 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,441.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,313.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.