Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.68% of Trex worth $178,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trex by 62,000.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Trex by 17.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $100.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

