Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,787,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,092 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 2.36% of Envista worth $154,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,886 shares of company stock worth $13,420,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

