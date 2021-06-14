Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,394 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.8% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of PayPal worth $391,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $272.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $320.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.22 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

