Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 235,070 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,070 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Twilio worth $238,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,329 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

NYSE TWLO opened at $334.24 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.