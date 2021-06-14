Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 248,778 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 248,778 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of Aptiv worth $183,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $79,548,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $155.84 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

