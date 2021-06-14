Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 267,635 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267,635 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 3.68% of Euronet Worldwide worth $268,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $156.01 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -577.79 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

