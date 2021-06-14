Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 75,385 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75,385 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Danaher worth $181,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $246.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $165.25 and a one year high of $261.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.09. The stock has a market cap of $175.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

