Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 95,463 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,463 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.70% of SVB Financial Group worth $178,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $554.05 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $556.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

