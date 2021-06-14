Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321,315 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of The Middleby worth $191,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock opened at $169.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

