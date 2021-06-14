Wagerr Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,693.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $11,693.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.22 or 0.00492111 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,396,181 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

