Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $55.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.