Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 129,151 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Walmart worth $235,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $140.18. 76,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,634,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $392.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

