Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.94 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $130.67 million and $2.94 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00037544 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00219645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,641.81 or 0.04089380 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

