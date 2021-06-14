WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the May 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WANdisco stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. WANdisco has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

