Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.00

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 153 ($2.00), with a volume of 1689299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.80 ($1.94).

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.39. The firm has a market cap of £650.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

