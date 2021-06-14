Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 759.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMG opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.