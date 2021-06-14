Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Achieves $918,696.13

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $196.55 or 0.00489574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $918,696.13 and approximately $14,839.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

