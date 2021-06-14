Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 61,189 shares.The stock last traded at $53.85 and had previously closed at $54.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $930.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

