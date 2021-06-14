Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 61,189 shares.The stock last traded at $53.85 and had previously closed at $54.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $930.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

