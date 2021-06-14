Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 16,069 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 180,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 52,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 223,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

