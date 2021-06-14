Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 8,938 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.7% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 127,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 621,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,126,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $354.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.