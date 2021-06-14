Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 92,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

