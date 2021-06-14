Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 3,978 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.4% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.39. 67,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.