Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $10.47 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.38. 94,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

